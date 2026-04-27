NAMED FOR THE French word for “wheat,” Blé French Bistro transformed a former Mexican eatery in the Town & Country Shopping Center into an art-filled dining room designed—with mod chandeliers, upholstered white barstools, and a splash of hot pink—to look like a sweet brasserie. The menu is a tribute to the French cuisine dear to the heart of co-owner Gabriel Di Egidio (who opened the restaurant in February with partners Frank Martinez, Rogelio Mancillas, and Gabriella Di Pietro). Di Egidio’s late father-in-law was from Lyon, France, widely considered the country’s gastronomic capital. “We spent a lot of time with him, and it left a lasting impression,” says Di Egidio, who is originally from Venezuela. “We wanted to open a space that honored that heritage.” Di Egidio says his father-in-law’s favorite French onion soup was a menu requirement. Here, the gooey dish is loaded with deeply caramelized onions and is presented in a pretty stemmed crock with a molten cheese crown.

16771 Clover Rd., Noblesville, 317-764-2219