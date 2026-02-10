An old black-and-white photo hangs on the wall just inside the door at Three Dolls Cafe & Cakery, the tiny bake shop that mother-and-daughter owners Amber Krouse and Townsend Welton opened last October in Elevator Hill. If something feels familiar about the century-old image—of a man in a long white apron beneath the awning of Shissler’s Confectionery, where five-cent root beer, candy, light lunch, and something called Muscadine Punch are among the offerings—it’s because the photo was taken next door, and the man in the photo is Krouse’s great-great-grandfather. The location was a natural, if historic, fit for Three Dolls, a former caterer and food truck that now pairs decorated cakes, brown butter cookies, and these iced cinnamon rolls with savory comforts, including a fried chicken biscuit dripping with house-made hot honey.

1008 E. Washington St., 463-388-1889