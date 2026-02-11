LOVE IS IN the air this month. In February, we observe Valentine’s Day with a tribute to our most loyal and devoted companions—canine, feline, leporine, and otherwise. I have mentioned my best beau in here, a schnauzer mix named Irving. At age 12, he is mostly retired from a long and storied career as a Houdini-level escape artist with advanced mastery of skills such as scaling fences, dashing through doorways, wriggling out of harnesses, and unhooking leashes. Thankfully, I always captured him soon after he sped off untethered through the neighborhood, but I could have used the sage advice from lost-dog rescuer Kherri Clements back in his freewheeling heyday. Our cover feature, joyfully curated by lifestyle editor Christina Vercelletto, also includes tips on finding a pedigreed dog walker, bathing cats (good luck!), immortalizing your BFFs, and keeping skunks and rabbits as pets. And one of my favorite kitties in the city, Alice’s Garden mascot Jimmie, makes an appearance among an adorable menagerie of shop pets. His equally friendly (and gorgeous) sidekick King is not pictured, but he too enjoys getting some good pets and scratches from customers.

Elsewhere in this issue, we show our adoration for Robert Indiana’s iconic LOVE sculpture, now available in Lego format; meet the new owner of Butler-Tarkington standby Illinois Street Food Emporium; build an itinerary for a San Francisco getaway; salute strong women pushing their physical limits; and raise a glass to a host of espresso martinis.