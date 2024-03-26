Moon Drops Distillery Pours Sweet Moonshine And Farm-To-Glass Bourbon

The Fortville spirits company specializes in whiskey, vodka and rum.
By
-
Moon Drops Distillery owner and drinks
Moon Drops Distillery’s head distiller, Hank Pressley (l) and two drinks made with its spirits.

Walking into this distillery tasting room, you immediately feel at ease. Black-and-white photos of Prohibition scenes line the walls. It’s comfortable, homey even, a great place to sit by the fireplace and sip some whiskey.

Having only recently opened its doors, Moon Drops Distillery’s first whiskeys for sale are blends from a large industrial distiller. About 400 barrels distilled in Fortville are currently aging in a rickhouse and should be released in the coming years. Those bourbons represent Moon Drops’ “farm-to-glass” concept; most of the ingredients are raised within 35 miles of the distillery.

Head distiller Hank Pressley’s various flavors of moonshine—apple pie, lemon shake-up, peppermint, and orange dreamsicle—are perfect for sipping around a bonfire, while the vodka and rum are ideal for cocktails. 

MOON DROPS DISTILLERY 738 W. Broadway St., Fortville, 317-482-9392

HOURS Thu 4–9 p.m., Fri 3–11 p.m., Sat 11 a.m.–11 p.m., Sun 2–7 p.m.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR