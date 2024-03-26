Moon Drops Distillery Pours Sweet Moonshine And Farm-To-Glass Bourbon

Walking into this distillery tasting room, you immediately feel at ease. Black-and-white photos of Prohibition scenes line the walls. It’s comfortable, homey even, a great place to sit by the fireplace and sip some whiskey.

Having only recently opened its doors, Moon Drops Distillery’s first whiskeys for sale are blends from a large industrial distiller. About 400 barrels distilled in Fortville are currently aging in a rickhouse and should be released in the coming years. Those bourbons represent Moon Drops’ “farm-to-glass” concept; most of the ingredients are raised within 35 miles of the distillery.

Head distiller Hank Pressley’s various flavors of moonshine—apple pie, lemon shake-up, peppermint, and orange dreamsicle—are perfect for sipping around a bonfire, while the vodka and rum are ideal for cocktails.

MOON DROPS DISTILLERY 738 W. Broadway St., Fortville, 317-482-9392

HOURS Thu 4–9 p.m., Fri 3–11 p.m., Sat 11 a.m.–11 p.m., Sun 2–7 p.m.