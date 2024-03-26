The Early Riser Is A Brunch Cocktail To Be Reckoned With

This sweet and tangy citrus-forward cocktail is perfect when paired with a late breakfast or afternoon brunch on the patio. Bourbon gives it a depth of flavor, while the prosecco topper makes it an effervescent and whimsical little drink.

How to make the Early Riser cocktail at home

Makes two cocktails.

Ingredients:

8 ounces crushed ice

2 ounces Moon Drops Bourbon

2 ounces fresh-squeezed orange juice 1 ounce fresh pineapple juice

1 shake of orange bitters

1 ounce prosecco

mint leaf

slice of orange

Directions: