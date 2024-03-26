The Early Riser Is A Brunch Cocktail To Be Reckoned With

This sweet and tangy citrus-forward cocktail is perfect when paired with a late breakfast or afternoon brunch on the patio. Bourbon gives it a depth of flavor, while the prosecco topper makes it an effervescent and whimsical little drink.
How to make the Early Riser cocktail at home
Makes two cocktails.
Ingredients:
- 8 ounces crushed ice
- 2 ounces Moon Drops Bourbon
- 2 ounces fresh-squeezed orange juice 1 ounce fresh pineapple juice
- 1 shake of orange bitters
- 1 ounce prosecco
- mint leaf
- slice of orange
Directions:
- Pour crushed ice, bourbon, and fresh juices into a cocktail shaker (you can use a Mason jar and lid if you don’t have one).
- Shake well for 30 seconds to a minute.
- Strain mixture into an 8-ounce martini or coupe glass.
- Top with prosecco and a splash of orange bitters.
- Garnish with orange slice and mint leaf.