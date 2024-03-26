The Early Riser Is A Brunch Cocktail To Be Reckoned With

How to make the Early Riser, a bourbon and prosecco concoction perfect for daytime.
Citrus cocktail and ingredients
The Early Riser is at easy, DIY cocktail for a late breakfast or patio brunch.

This sweet and tangy citrus-forward cocktail is perfect when paired with a late breakfast or afternoon brunch on the patio. Bourbon gives it a depth of flavor, while the prosecco topper makes it an effervescent and whimsical little drink.

How to make the Early Riser cocktail at home

Makes two cocktails.

Ingredients:

  • 8 ounces crushed ice
  • 2 ounces Moon Drops Bourbon
  • 2 ounces fresh-squeezed orange juice 1 ounce fresh pineapple juice
  • 1 shake of orange bitters
  • 1 ounce prosecco
  • mint leaf
  • slice of orange

Directions:

  1. Pour crushed ice, bourbon, and fresh juices into a cocktail shaker (you can use a Mason jar and lid if you don’t have one).
  2. Shake well for 30 seconds to a minute.
  3. Strain mixture into an 8-ounce martini or coupe glass.
  4. Top with prosecco and a splash of orange bitters.
  5. Garnish with orange slice and mint leaf.

