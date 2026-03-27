EVEN IF YOU’RE new to golf, you’ve probably noticed that there are many ways to invest time and money in the pastime. But what pays the biggest dividends for most players—especially those having problems with their game—is to have their clubs refitted. According to Christopher Veach, head PGA professional at Carmel’s Plum Creek Golf Club, these are key reasons to consider a refit:

You’ve taken lessons. Improvements in your swing can amplify the negative effects of poorly fitted clubs. The result? You undo your progress by trying to compensate, often without even realizing it.

You’ve replaced a part on your clubs. While upgrading parts is recommended every 3–5 years, especially for woods, it can necessitate a refit.

You’ve been working out. Losing weight and increasing strength and flexibility changes your swing mechanics. The opposite is also true if you’ve put on a few pounds or been laid up after an injury since you last played.

During a fitting, the shaft—the long, narrow part of the club connecting the grip to the clubhead—is evaluated. A shaft that’s too stiff can reduce distance, while one that’s too flexible can lead to erratic shots. Your fitter will also look at the lie angle (how the club head sits on impact with the ball) and possibly replace or adjust the grips. When the time comes for a new set of clubs, a full fitting is a given. In the meantime, much can be done with your still-

serviceable clubs to improve performance. Professional fitting technicians can be found through True Clubs in Carmel and Fairway Custom Golf in Fortville.