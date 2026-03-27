The Feed: Westfield Collective Opens Next To Grand Park

Westfield Collective opened its doors last week. Located on 4 acres near Grand Park, this indoor/outdoor food hall houses six restaurants, three bars, sand volleyball courts, and a Collective Pour area with 30 taps of rotating beers, cocktails, and wines across two self-pour walls. 750 E. 181st St., Westfield

The Besties’ Table opens tomorrow in the former Open Kitchen spot on the south side. The focus is on breakfast and brunch. 4022 Shelby St.

Speedway City Garage is set to open next month along the town’s main downtown drag. Signage is up for anchors Founders Grounds Coffee Company and Pax Verum Brewing. 1552 Main St., Speedway

A West Coast Sourdough location—San Francisco “born & bread”—has joined the restaurant lineup at Zionsville’s multiuse community Sylo. 11559 Sylo Crossing, Zionsville

Indian restaurant Chaska opened earlier this month in Greenfield. According to the restaurant’s website, the space “feels like stepping into India itself. From our traditional floor seating to our carefully designed tables and decor, every detail has been thoughtfully crafted to immerse you in the warmth, culture, and hospitality of India.” 2796 N. 600 W, Greenfield, 317-477-9090