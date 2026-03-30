HOUSED IN THE former home of a well-loved bar in downtown Franklin, The Foundry Gastropub manages to maintain the carved-wood, exposed-brick soul of its predecessor while adding a chef’s menu that delivers a wagyu smashburger with the same expertise as a fork-tender, red wine–braised short rib. Owner Kevin Goewey, who has a background in boutique hotels such as Indy’s Bottleworks Hotel, opened the restaurant last November. Chef Josh Fields oversees a menu of no-nonsense standouts, including a prime rib French dip and Paccheri Alla Vodka—rigatoni with pancetta and sausage. Bartenders assemble cocktails both dark (like an old-fashioned with notes of burnt orange and black walnut) and bright (like the Redsmith, a combination of tequila and strawberry shrub).

90 E. Jefferson St., Franklin, 317-868-8041