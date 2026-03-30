(1) March Madness Music Festival: April 3–5

Celebrate the NCAA Men’s Final Four weekend at the American Legion Mall with free concerts by A-list acts.

(2) Easter Egg 5K: April 4

Stretch those winter-weary legs and run off the Peeps by heading to the starting line on the Indiana State Museum lawn. Yes, there will be an egg hunt.

(3) Come From Away: April 7–May 10

A joyous music and dance interpretation of the true story of 7,000 stranded airline passengers welcomed to a Newfoundland village on 9/11 takes the stage at the Indiana Repertory Theatre.

(4) The Indianapolis Rare Book Fair Opening Night Party: April 17

The Columbia Club is the setting for this gathering of enthusiastic bibliophiles and antiquarians. Sip wine, nibble canapes, and get first crack at the offerings at this evening soiree.

(5) Oddities & Curiosities Expo: April 25–26

If you’re into the bizarre, go to this event at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. See unusual taxidermy specimens, locally made horror-inspired art, strange antiques, funeral collectibles, and alchemy accoutrements. oddities.com