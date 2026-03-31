BETTY & BABE began as a family idea—and a shared frustration between Taylor Wilkinson, her stepmom Lindsey Madinger, and her stepsister Michaela Malone. Wilkinson grew up golfing alongside Madinger; both are still avid players. What never improved? The clothes. Women’s golf apparel was either ill-fitting, awkwardly long or short, pocketless, or loud and dated. “We consistently struggled to find apparel we actually loved,” says Wilkinson, who lives in Westfield. With Malone’s background in fashion, the trio decided to build what they couldn’t find. Betty & Babe is run close to home, with orders packed and shipped from Madinger’s house in Pendleton. For its tanks, tees, skorts, and dresses, the team tested hundreds of fabrics, landing on textiles that are breathable and fast drying for our sticky summers, yet soft and flattering enough for errands or lunch. The goal is to help golfing women feel confident.

$65–$125.