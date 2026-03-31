FOR NIV ANKAWA, opening opening Ankawa Fine Jewelry isn’t just about curating a collection of beautiful items. It’s about the people who wear them and the stories behind them.

“Everyone loves jewelry, I think, because it connects with us on several levels,” he says. “From the outside, jewelry is a form of self-expression. The pieces we wear say something about who we are and how we want to present ourselves to the world. But the deeper connection is emotional.”

Born and raised in Israel, Ankawa moved to the United States 20 years ago, learning the industry in Miami and New York.

“One of the things I fell in love with [about jewelry] was meeting new people and understanding the moments they were celebrating,” he recalls. “Whether it’s an engagement, an anniversary, a big achievement, or a special gift, jewelry often becomes part of life’s most meaningful memories.”

Ankawa moved to Indiana in 2020 to become regional vice president for a major jewelry retailer, finally realizing the opportunity to open his own store in Carmel last November. The sleek 1,400-square-foot boutique is large enough to display a thoughtfully curated collection, but small enough to offer an intimate shopping experience. The Ankawa inventory balances distinctively presented natural diamonds and colored gemstones with classic pieces like tennis bracelets, diamond necklaces, and stud earrings, along with engagement rings and wedding bands.

“Our goal is to provide both extraordinary fashion jewelry that makes a statement, along with the timeless pieces that people celebrate big milestones with,” he explains.

Intentionally eschewing the more well-known international brands, Ankawa Fine Jewelry instead highlights select designers and craftsmen to create one-of-a-kind pieces that clients won’t find anywhere else.

“Another thing that makes jewelry so unique is that it never truly gets old,” Ankawa adds. “I’ve met many people throughout my career who wear pieces that were passed down from their parents or grandparents, sometimes even two or three generations. Those pieces carry history, love, and family memories.”

He has a personal affinity for watches and has collected many over the years.

“I’ve always had a deep appreciation for watches because they combine craftsmanship, engineering, and design in such a fascinating way,” he says. “Certain pieces mark different chapters of my career, and they serve as small reminders of where I began and how far the journey has taken me.”

To that end, Ankawa Fine Jewelry is planning its first dedicated Watch Event for March 28, partnering with Vladimir Dzeletovic, owner of Atlas Temple, who will present a vintage watch collection and lead a discussion about the art of watchmaking. Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in a whiskey tasting led by Thieves of Broad Ripple and sample caviar, sushi, and oysters from Salt Carmel.

“This will be the first of many special events we plan to host in the future,” Ankawa assures. “I’m a big believer in creating memorable experiences. Events like this are a wonderful way to bring people together, celebrate craftsmanship, and introduce something a little different and exciting for the community to enjoy.”

110 W. Main St., Ste. 120, Carmel

317-734-3390