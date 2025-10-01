Neighborhood Bars: The Burbs

The Grill Bar

NEIGHBORHOOD: Franklin

The oldest bar in the college town of Franklin wears its historic grit like a badge of honor. If you sit right at the bar, its battered top a patchwork of pocketknife graffiti, you get a front-row view of the crew in action. The servers deftly grab cans of beer out of a refrigerated display case and deliver trays of shots to the rowdy people at the end of the bar who brought their own drink koozies. Meanwhile, the cook assembles what is rightfully billed as a “world-famous cheeseburger” on a flat-top grill seasoned to perfection—the dive-bar version of an open kitchen.

138 E. Jefferson St., Franklin, 317-738-9936

OPEN SINCE: 1947

THE USUAL: A pitcher of Budweiser

The Kickstand Bar & Grill

NEIGHBORHOOD: Danville

Housed in a squat building just off The Square that once served as a local Moose Lodge, this popular small-town hangout appeals to both Harley-Davidson enthusiasts and Kelly Clarkson fans during Friday night’s karaoke full houses. On Tuesdays, regulars show up with their ink daubers in hand for Radio Bingo, while Saturday night is reserved for live bands. But any summer evening is perfect for swigging under the string lights draped over the street-side patio—which, in classic neighborhood bar fashion, also serves as the smoking section. If you get hungry, order the Flippin’ Awesome Burger Special that includes a fully loaded cheeseburger with onion rings, tots, or fries for $10. Add a bucket of domestic beers for $8.

81 N. Washington St., Danville, 317-386-3299

OPEN SINCE: 2020

THE USUAL: Jack & Jim (as in Daniels & Beam)

Syd’s Fine Food & Spirits

NEIGHBORHOOD: Noblesville

Walter Carey and Sid Gill opened their beloved bar and grill in 1945, but the J.L Evans Building the Noblesville town square spot calls home has actually operated as a tavern since the late 1800s (apart from a short stint as a furniture store during the Prohibition era). Running parallel to the long bar top, a functional shuffleboard in the main dining room acts as a quirky centerpiece of sorts. The cozy Howdy Bub Lounge on the second floor makes whiskey sippers feel right at home with classic and creative cocktails, but the most popular drink order is usually a cold beer to wash down homemade breaded tenderloins, ribeye steak sandwiches, or hearty fish and chips.

808 Logan St., Noblesville, 317-773-6132

OPEN SINCE: 1945

THE USUAL: Miller Lite on draft