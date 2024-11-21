My Look: Nora Spitznogle

Photo by Tony Valainis / Indianapolis Monthly

When you’re getting dressed for a night out with friends, what do you most often reach for first?

A dress and boots. My daytime, evening, and party fashion blurs together. If I’m feeling casual, I’ll add a denim jacket. Or, if I’m feeling fancy, add a mesh shrug and long necklace.

Are you considered the fashionista in your group of friends?

Hardly! I have some very fashionable friends. I love that we all have our own style. If anything, I’m the disheveled one. At a recent baptism ceremony, a friend pointed out that the tank under my V-neck dress was on inside out. And not only was it inside out, but backwards. I’d been showing a SPANX label for everyone to see. Sheesh!

What fashion rule do you most enjoy breaking?

I wear a skirt to ride my bike and mow the lawn. I’m almost always dressed in a skirt or dress. I joke that I have enough skirts to open a skirt museum. I pair a knee-length black skirt with a vintage tee shirt for my Saturday night Red Key Tavern waitressing gig. People make a big fuss on the rare times that I wear pants.

Do you have a daily “uniform” for work that helps you get out the door quickly but stylishly?

I am perpetually cutting it close on getting to work, or anywhere, on time. Tossing on a dress with a pair of cute and comfortable shoes allows me more time to solve Wordle, read just one more article, or wash the dishes. I tend to wear the same earrings (Heather Haase drops) every day. They are the perfect combination of neutral and artsy to transition from day-to-day to dressy occasions.

What’s your go-to statement piece?

That’s a tough one—I go in phases. For the last year I’ve been sporting a wrist full of bracelets. I like how they help soften the techy look of my Apple watch, and it’s fun to wear a little bling. They’re a combination of artist-made and those stretchy ones that come tied in a little bundle.

A current trend you’ll take a hard pass on?

I’m a voracious consumer of print and social media, but I haven’t embraced TikTok fashion trends. They seem to inspire fast fashion. That’s fun when you’re young, but at this point in my wardrobe, I’m interested in pieces that have staying power.

Is there a trend you love?

Embracing natural gray hair color. Admittedly, my decision to do that was sparked by the pandemic. Being part of a social media group of people sharing their stories helped me get though the awkward phases. That said, when to stop coloring is such a personal decision. You’ll know when you’re ready.

I also love that the idea of what different body types should wear is gone. As someone whose weight fluctuates, I don’t think that I need to hide my body in oversized clothes or wear certain patterns.

Favorite places to shop here in Indy?

Full disclosure, I’ve worked at Marigold in Broad Ripple since they opened 35 years ago. I love the selection of sustainable clothes designed for real women’s shapes in natural and durable fabrics. I tend to be rough on clothes and being able to toss them in the washer is a must. My shoes and boots come from both Stout’s Footwear and Goodman’s Shoes. I walk at least five miles on a typical Second Helpings workday. Comfort along with stylishness is a must. I have found some treasures at The Toggery resale boutique. I was thrilled to find a vintage plaid Pendleton jacket. My dad was very proud that was embracing his love of both plaid and Pendleton.

Do you think dressing is more fun in spring/summer or fall/winter?

Oh, fall and winter for sure! I love layering. Why wear one dress when you can wear two? And sweaters and coats and scarves—oh my! Working at Second Helpings means that I’m walking in the kitchen and on the dock daily so closed-toed shoes are a must year around. I love wearing ankle boots with footless tights and a pair of cozy socks peeking out the top with dresses and skirts.

If a salesperson tried to steer you to the more “age appropriate” section, what would you say?

I’m open to suggestions. In fact, I haven’t purchased anything in decades without getting a salesperson’s opinion. I’ve gotten some of my favorite pieces because someone suggested it. I don’t worry about the age-appropriate factor. That’s ever-evolving. At 63, the way I dress is different from how my grandmother dressed at my age, although I’ve always been a modest dresser.