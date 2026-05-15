Ginger Root Provides The First Step In Growing A Green Thumb

WHAT STARTED IN 2021 as a pop-up at the Indiana Peony Festival is now a cheery shop in Carmel’s Arts & Design District. Disillusioned with her job in commercial interior design, Carmel resident Liz Ford sought a new venture. The answer was right in front of her in the more than 100 houseplants she tended. With a certification as a Hamilton County Master Gardener, Ford opened Ginger Root—the name inspired by her mane of red hair. Her pop-up fans were her first customers, then word spread fast. “The community has been wonderful,” she says. “Strangers come in to wish me luck.” Her offerings are focused on easy-to-grow houseplants like philodendrons and succulents. Ginger Root also sells a curated selection of pottery and plant-themed gifts by local makers (including her mom). Ford’s favorite aspect of her business is educating those who insist they kill plants. Her house-call service provides reassurance along with help getting a plant back to living its best life. “I killed a few plants too back in the day. But a green thumb can be learned.

211 W Main St Suite 101, Carmel, IN 46032