The Feed: CRG Plans A Second Shin Dig In Plainfield

Cunningham Restaurant Group is replacing its Plainfield mall-side restaurant, Theo’s Italian, with a second take on its family-friendly spot for pizza, burgers, wings, and such, Shin Dig (which already has a location on the east side near North Mass Boulder). The new Shin Dig in The Shops at Perry Crossing is set to open on June 8.

Progress on Lille Bønne Community Living Room is well underway just southeast of downtown. According to its website, “Lille Bønne lives inside a historic Danish church in Fletcher Place, once a gathering place for immigrant families and neighbors. With its vaulted ceilings and stained glass intact, the building’s legacy of hospitality continues—now reimagined as a warm cafe and community hub where food, art, and conversation bring people together.” 701 E. McCarty St.

Three Dolls Cafe and Cakery, which opened a storefront bakery last year along East Washington Street, is expanding this month, adding on the space next door. The extension includes a dining room with more seating. 1008 E. Washington St., 463-388-1889

The newest addition to The Garage Food Hall in Bottleworks District is The Love Bug Cafe, serving “scratch-made comfort food rooted in family recipes.”

Simon Property Group has announced that Kitchen Social and North Italia will be among the new dining options featured in a 2027 revamp of The Fashion Mall at Keystone.

After this weekend, Westside roadside fixture Ben’s BBQ Shack will begin the process of relocating to its new locale near Grand Park. According to an Instagram post this week, the business will shut down for a few weeks to move in.

Smash’d Midwest Burgers, which has locations in Irvington and Greenfield, will add a third outpost this summer, taking over the former Mom’s Family Restaurant spot in Beech Grove. 510 Main St., Beech Grove

Pizza Uncommon unveiled its newest location last month. The Zionsville takeout-only spot serves pies made from scratch with “house-made 100 hour avocado oil fermented dough. Cooked on a stone deck to a crisp perfection.” Gluten-free dough is available upon request. 11145 N. Michigan Rd., Zionsville,

Crawfordsville recently welcomed IRA Whiskey & Bourbon, a sprawling amenity featuring a bourbon aging facility, tasting room, and event venue. 110 and 120 Whiskey Row, Crawfordsville