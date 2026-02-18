WITH A CAREER that began in 1950 and spanned decades, the late architect that began in 1950 and spanned decades, the late architect Harry Cooler was influential in bringing a modern aesthetic to Indianapolis-area homes. His college mentor was none other than Frank Lloyd Wright . Yet, even with such an iconic instructor, he didn’t settle for the status quo by regurgitating Wright’s ideas. Instead, he forged ahead with his own unique style.

Cooler became known for using traditional materials in novel ways, introducing new finishing techniques, and embracing color. A 1957 article in The Indianapolis Star discussed one home with an array of six colors that, according to Cooler, was “scientifically tested for their compatibility and subtle psychological effects.” In 1988, he was awarded the Sagamore of the Wabash for his firm’s restoration of the Indiana State Capitol.

When a Cooler-designed home hits the market, it’s like a diamond in the real estate rough. He created 20 in the Modernist style throughout Central Indiana, though some have been demolished, while others are in states of disrepair. Finding one that has been beautifully preserved is a rare treat for architecture lovers.

5 W. 79th St. ’s enviable lot is surrounded by mature trees and is nestled on nearly an acre in Meridian Hills. Williams Creek flows through the back of the property, creating an atmosphere of serenity. Amid the trees, a two-story structure stands perfectly positioned in a clearing. Though contemporary in construction, its presence is quiet, with a time-weathered, mixed-material facade that blends into the surroundings rather than standing out.

Built in 1956, its second story metal cladding has oxidized to a rusty hue after 70 years of exposure to the elements. The first floor is wrapped in simple concrete. In the summer months, ivy covers these blocks, its lush greenery creating a modern storybook effect. With a flat roof, clean lines, and clerestory windows, modern simplicity is at the heart of this design.

Once inside, there is more house than meets the eye. With a healthy footprint of 3,124 square feet, the Cooler layout is split between utility and storage on the first floor, while the primary living spaces exist on the second floor. Just off the front door, an open riser staircase ascends into a spacious living room, where white paneling and brick provide textural interest. The dual-sided fireplace lends coziness here and in the kitchen. Though the room leans light and bright, a strong connection to nature remains. Floor-to-ceiling windows on each end create an immersive experience, providing a front-seat view of the changing seasons.

There are three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Each of the bedrooms is drenched in sunshine, with generous closet space or built-in storage. The primary bedroom feels especially soothing as it offers deck access with views overlooking Williams Creek. It’s a peaceful space to begin or end each day.

Other relaxing areas include a custom sauna on the main level. On the same floor, there’s a surprisingly spacious family room, as well as a sunroom. Nearby, a wet bar allows hosting with ease. The flow of the home is conducive to events of all sizes, from big parties to family game nights. It speaks to Cooler’s ability to craft architecturally interesting homes that simultaneously blend form and function to suit daily life.

Thanks to thoughtful improvements by the owner, the house has been updated comfortably, without veering from its original features. While much in Indy has changed over the last 70 years, one thing has not—Harry Cooler’s timeless vision.