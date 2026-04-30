Pennsylvania Street High Rise Condo Available In The Heart Of Downtown

EACH YEAR, THE draws more than 200,000 spectators. It has been lauded as one of the country’s most celebrated parades, with a long-running history stretching back to 1957. Though its beginnings were humble, the celebration is now downtown’s largest event each year. Imagine having a front-row seat to view of all the pomp and circumstance, without ever having to worry about parking or battling the crowds. Enjoying the festivities from the comfort of home is possible with a condominium positioned right along the parade route at Indy 500 Festival Parade draws more than 200,000 spectators. It has been lauded as one of the country’s most celebrated parades, with a long-running history stretching back to 1957. Though its beginnings were humble, the celebration is now downtown’s largest event each year. Imagine having a front-row seat to view of all the pomp and circumstance, without ever having to worry about parking or battling the crowds. Enjoying the festivities from the comfort of home is possible with a condominium positioned right along the parade route at 429 N. Pennsylvania St

​Located within the sophisticated 429 On The Park, this 19-unit building on Pennsylvania Street is known for its iconic downtown views and enviable proximity to Mass Ave. High atop an eighth floor perch, unit 801 is currently available.

Upon entering the home, a tasteful foyer leads to the open concept living room. Here, floor-to-ceiling windows provide an unobstructed, breathtaking scene of the Indiana War Memorial , which is located directly across the street. The neoclassical, limestone facade is famously imposing (which is understandable, since it was modeled after the Mausoleum at Halicarnassus, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World), with a height of 210 feet. Its commanding presence is like a green-screen effect, where the monumental backdrop is almost too incredible to be real, and there’s an urge to reach out and touch it.

However, the impressive sights aren’t just one and done with the War Memorial. The home provides an architectural feast for the eyes. It’s rare to find one location that showcases several of Indy’s most noteworthy structures, where homeowners can gaze at a fantastic example of Gothic Revival architecture as they sip their morning coffee.

A balcony off the kitchen allows for this exact scenario. Boasting an impressive vantage point of the Scottish Rite Cathedral, it’s an especially appealing spot for al fresco dining or to unwind in the evening. The city lights twinkle all around, with favorite landmarks aglow.

After tearing yourself away from the views, there is plenty of luxury remaining to discover. The interior embraces a modern aesthetic without feeling sterile. Natural light is plentiful across the 3,052-square-foot floor plan. Eclectic flavor appears in vibrant wallpaper and bright accents, where the color and materials work together to enhance the sense of warmth throughout.

A powder room is swathed in black-and-white houndstooth wallpaper, punctuated by a bright red, floating vanity and coordinating pendants. Another bathroom (there are three total) features goldenrod yellow wallpaper with a pink floral motif. It’s balanced by simple gray tile, but boasts a sizable shower plus soaking tub. There are three bedrooms. Two share a Jack-and-Jill bathroom, and one comes equipped with a Murphy bed, which allows for the creation of flex spaces like a home office or gym.

The sleek kitchen features glossy, contemporary cabinetry, a large island, and convenient access to the balcony. It can be cozy or accommodating—a design that’s well-suited for hosting intimate dinners to large parties. 429 N. Pennsylvania St., Unit 801, comes with two assigned parking spaces, but with the best of Indy at your doorstep, you can leave the car in the garage.