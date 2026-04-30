(1) Beauty and the Beast: May 5–10

Be their guest at the Murat Theatre at Old National Center. Disney’s musical brings the spectacle to life on stage with dazzling sets, soaring songs, and a castle full of quirky characters.

(2) Pickleball Date Night: May 8

Grab your partner and head to Mulberry Fields Park for an evening of friendly competition, laughs, and new friends. Couples rotate through a round-robin. Stick around for the lighthearted awards at the end of the night.

(3) Morgan Wallen: May 8–9

The country artist The New Yorker called “popular on a scale that seems to circumvent genre entirely” and his Still the Problem tour swing into Lucas Oil Stadium.

(4) Christel DeHaan in Harmony: At the Corner of Bach & Broadway: May 17

The grand finale of the Indianapolis Children’s Choir’s 40th anniversary celebration happens at the Scottish Rite Cathedral. The philanthropist’s favorite choral pieces will be performed.

(5) Aries Spears: May 21–24

The impressionist who started performing in New York City venues at age 14 brings his original takes on sports figures, celebrities, and, of course, politicians to the Helium Comedy Club.