Photograph courtesy City of Westfield

IF YOU’RE LOOKING for an easy weekend getaway or the perfect staycation close to home, Westfield offers a charming mix of local flavor, creativity, and community events that make it a destination worth exploring.

Start your weekend on Thursday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. at Grand Junction Plaza (225 S. Union St.), a 40-minute drive from Monument Circle, for the beloved Westfield Farmers’ Market. Recently voted the top community event in Current Publishing’s Best of Suburban Indy Awards, this lively market features more than 50 vendors offering everything from fresh local produce, meats, breads, and cheeses to handcrafted artisan goods. Grab a free tote bag and take your time strolling through the plaza as live music and a vibrant atmosphere set the tone for a relaxing evening.

Photograph by Charles Justin Sicking / courtesy City of Westfield

On Friday morning, ease into the day with a visit to Rivet Coffee Bar and Roastery (337 Jersey St.). A local favorite, Rivet is known for its expertly crafted coffee and inviting ambiance. Their back patio is the perfect backdrop for sipping a latte for a relaxing start to the day.

After you’ve recharged, tap into your creative side with a pottery class at The Wandering Peacock (227 Jersey St.). Whether you’re a beginner or just looking to try something new, it’s a fun and memorable way to spend your afternoon.

As the day winds down, head to Park Street’s Restaurant Row, where a variety of award-winning eateries offer something for every palate. From elevated casual dining to chef-driven cuisine, it’s the perfect place to enjoy a relaxed dinner and soak in Westfield’s growing culinary scene.

Photograph courtesy City of Westfield

If your visit happens to fall on Saturday, May 16, return to Grand Junction Plaza for the Westfield International Festival, recently recognized as the 2025 Creative Event of the Year by the Indiana Park and Recreation Association. This vibrant celebration brings cultures from around the world to the heart of Westfield. Spend the afternoon sampling global cuisine, browsing unique vendors, and watching dynamic performances from dance troupes on the Main Stage. It’s an immersive experience that highlights the diversity and energy of the community—and one you won’t want to miss.

Before heading home, treat yourself to a final stop at Tous Les Jours (170 Jersey St.), Westfield’s newest French-inspired bakery. From delicate pastries to freshly baked breads, it’s the perfect way to end your staycation on a sweet note.

Whether you’re planning a full weekend escape or just looking to explore somewhere new, Westfield offers a refreshing blend of small-town charm and vibrant experiences, all just a short drive away.