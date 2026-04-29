PRESENT COMPANY EXCLUDED, state capitals are rarely the most tempting cities in a region to tourists. Surprise: Two states over, Charleston, West Virginia, and its gorgeous surroundings entice with plenty to fill a long weekend. For an exhilarating late spring or early summer excursion, drop your bags in a cabin with a hot tub on the deck at Ace Adventure Resort. Ace organizes white water rafting through New River Gorge National Park & Preserve. The churning Class V waters, punctuated by lulls that let you catch your breath only long enough to take in a sight or two, make for a pulse-pounding few hours. When you’re ready to dry off, hike the 2-mile Endless Wall Trail up to Diamond Point for the best view of the Kanawha River. Rangers lead tours on the flora, fauna, and history of the area. (They’ll gladly take your photo at the lookouts.)

Charleston’s downtown boasts a bustling city market, striking public art, and 1010 Bridge, the “Appalachian New Americana” restaurant from James Beard Award–winner Paul Smith. (Try the Fisherman’s Pie.) Afterward, catch a live recording of the national syndicated radio show Mountain Stage at the Culture Center Theater. With only 24 sessions a year, you’ll need to plan ahead. Hosted by Grammy-winning country singer Kathy Mattea, each show features widely known performers (John Prine, Al Stewart, Tori Amos, and R.E.M.) as well as top-notch niche acts, like Irish band I Draw Slow and Dan Tyminski, known outside of bluegrass circles as the singing voice of George Clooney in O Brother, Where Art Thou? Finally, stop in to homey Taylor Books Cafe, where you can browse the shelves, sip a latte, toast your trip with wine or beer, view local art, or hear live music depending on the day and time.

DISTANCE

310 miles

DRIVE TIME

5 hours

If You Go



RIDE The Charleston Bicycle Center will guide you to routes, including ones used by Olympic-level competitors in USA Cycling’s Pro Road National Championship.

DINE Check out Bricks & Barrels, a steak and seafood mainstay where the decor is made from salvaged wine crates.

TOUR Veteran mine workers are your guides at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine Tour