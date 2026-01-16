THIS STATELY, RED brick Queen Anne was built in 1888 for Carl and Sarah Von Hake. Carl was a successful business owner who later served as county commissioner and county treasurer. Local historians suspect (but can’t confirm) the architect was Bernard Vonnegut—Kurt Vonnegut’s grandfather—and that it was a solo project before Vonnegut partnered with Arthur Bohn. The acclaimed duo created landmarks like the Athenaeum, Herron School of Art, and the Schnull-Rauch House, aka The Manor at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.

The nearly half-acre, park-like property is an elegant compound thanks to a carriage house and separate apartment over the garage. This allows for effortless multigenerational living. “This is an opportunity like none other in downtown. It’s unreal,” says listing agent Roberta Dakich.

The current owners went to great lengths to preserve as many original features of the 7,500-square-foot home as possible while also updating critical systems like electrical and plumbing. The entryway stuns with its Old World craftsmanship—rich woodwork with intricate, Eastlake detailing, while a newel post lamp illuminates the stairs. An adjacent arched nook provides a cozy conversation area.

Pocket doors across the entryway conceal a library that blends function with beauty. A wall of built-ins provides generous storage, but it’s the Eastlake-style mantel that’s in a league of its own. Like a wedding cake, it features layer upon layer of expertly carved woodwork, its mirror sending light dancing around the room.

Throughout the home, the color palette stays light, but it’s not without texture. From exposed brick and delicately textured wallpaper to swirling plasterwork, each room exudes a warm elegance that begs to be appreciated before you move on to the next space. Modern touches, like the living room’s dual-sided fireplace and an elevator, enhance rather than detract from the aesthetic. The updated kitchen feels enormous, with ample cabinetry, tasteful countertops, and sunlight streaming in from all sides. A home of this caliber is a true real estate rarity.

1504 N. Park Ave.

$3.5 million