YOUR CHILDHOOD DREAM may be about to come true. The Polaris Slingshot

is an open-air, three-wheeled roadster with serious Batmobile vibes. Mixing the thrill of a motorcycle with the comfort and familiarity of a car, it’s powered by a 2.0-liter, 4-

cylinder ProStar engine and an optional 5-speed manual transmission. The low ride height is designed to make it easy to handle, while the minimalist cockpit is waterproof and boasts a modern command display.

Starting at $25,000. Also available in solid black, lime green, and other paint schemes. Indian Motorcycle of North Indianapolis, 3510 E. 96th St.