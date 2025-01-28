Realty Check: By Design

Photos courtesy The Home Aesthetic

“I love taking a blank slate and bringing it back to what it should be,” says real estate agent and designer Blake Richardson. Known for his delightfully bold, maximalist style, Richardson poured every bit of his creativity into this 1960 near-eastside home that until recently was his personal residence.

Richardson added molding and woodwork throughout, infusing the living spaces with character. “I hand-painted it all myself to give it more of an original feel. I love when you look at woodwork and can see the brush strokes. A lot of people think it’s original to the house.”

Fabulous natural light streams in through high-end, metal Hampstead windows with custom blackout shades. The easy-flowing layout is open, yet each room retains a distinct sense of purpose. Four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths sit within the solid bones of the 2,680-square-foot home.

While much of the color comes in decor and textiles, the former-dining-room-turned-lounge is drenched in a high gloss, rich olive that was custom mixed to match the drapery. Its sumptuousness perfectly complements the adjoining kitchen’s unexpected drama, where exuberant Gucci wallpaper in a tiger-face print roars above the trim.

A new solarium awaits through French doors just off the living room. Richardson created it using old, beveled glass doors repurposed from a home on Fall Creek. “I like to save things. We thought they were perfect for this house,” says Richardson. The solarium overlooks a backyard oasis with a koi pond, in-ground stock tank swimming pool, raised garden beds, firepit, and 12 espaliered fruit trees. “I truly feel that the home should be a happy place,” says Richardson. “You should enjoy where you live.”

ADDRESS

925 N. Beville Ave.

FINAL PRICE

$660,0000