Knit Shop Owner Susan Brennan Peels Pick Her Style



Why did you choose this outfit for our photo shoot? Three words: Colorful. Comfortable. FUN!

What’s a typical workday outfit for you at the knit shop? Stretchy pants and a statement tee or a handmade sweater top, depending on the weather.

When you look around your shop—at the yarn, the notions, the classes, the conversations happening—how does that world inspire you and show up in your wardrobe? We are a group of women and men with opinions! There is always lively conversation about current events. My customers and I are always looking to create something that looks fabulous, but that is also really easy to make. We love it when the yarn does most of the work for them.

What do you mean by that? The yarns often tell me what they want to be. Textures, color, and composition will determine how it will work up. Linens are not the softest to knit, but it will give you beautiful drape. Mohair, one of my favorites, gives great loft. There are always so many options.

How do you balance comfort and creativity? When you make your own garments, they can easily be the same. Many of the yarns now are super soft. Bright is always a must.

What’s something in your closet that you’ve had for years and will never give up? I wear samples from the shop, so in a way, the shop is my closet! But I do have a dress from Old Navy that goes with everything. It is a knit material that has some nice stretch. I’d buy more if they would bring that design back.