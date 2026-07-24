LIKE NEARLY EVERYONE I knew, I was stressed. My neck and shoulders felt like a rusty spring. I had trouble sleeping. Constant worries about money, my health, current events, and more were taking a toll on both my mind and body. Little did I know the secret to surmounting my wicked tension was in the woods outside Shades State Park.

Nordic countries are renowned for their spa culture, particularly Finland, which tops the list for the happiest countries in the world. Coincidence? Nordic spas use cycles of heat, usually a sauna or hot tub, and cold plunges to shake stubborn stress loose and alleviate achy muscles. The heat causes blood vessels to dilate, increasing blood flow throughout the body, helping to relax muscles, improve flexibility, and promote healing by delivering more oxygen and nutrients. The cold pool then constricts those blood vessels, decreasing inflammation, swelling, and pain. After the hot and cold treatments, you sit in a tepid pool to relax and reset before starting the cycle over again.

It looked like a compelling way to de-stress. I did a little research on local options and found Sugar Creek Retreat in Waveland; an overnight stay included the on-site Kuusi Nordic Spa. My wife Dee and I arrived at our log cabin at Sugar Creek on a late winter afternoon. Surrounded by forest, the retreat is bordered by Shades State Park and Pine Hills Nature Preserve. The cabin felt cozy, yet, with a full kitchen, was more spacious than the two of us needed. It would have been ideal for a group trip.

After a hike through the nature preserve and dinner, Dee and I donned swimsuits and headed into the pools. Located just through the side door of the cabin, the spa was ours to enjoy alone, including the salt float capsule. Minutes after stepping into the 160-degree sauna, my worries began to dissipate through my pores. The shock of dipping into the frigid plunge numbed my brain to the craziness of the outside world. After a couple of cycles, my back and shoulder muscles began to unclench. I could feel my body returning to factory settings in real time.

For the first time in a long while, Dee and I put our screens away. Instead, we talked, laughed, and simply enjoyed each other’s company. We stayed in the spa until after midnight, and afterward, I enjoyed the best sleep I’ve had in years. The next morning, we returned for a quick dip before heading back to Indianapolis, feeling better than we had in forever. Finland—and Waveland—is clearly where stress goes to die.

8214 W. State Rd. 234, Waveland

Cabin Rate

$525+/night, including spa

Book

317-749-6076