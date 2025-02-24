Shop Talk: High Note

Photo by Tony Valainis

Since day one, Todd Robinson’s first priority has been turning customers into friends. Then he makes sure those friends have a vast selection of music to browse that includes recordings they can’t find anywhere else. “Three decades on, I still try and do those things,” says the owner of record emporium Luna Music.

Originally at 86th and Ditch, Luna is now a beloved spot in Meridian-Kessler. It has hosted live performances by the Black Keys, John Mayer, and many other artists, carrying new and pre-loved vinyl LPs, CDs, and even cassettes, along with branded merch and music-

related books and magazines. It also does a brisk business in used turntables. But the emphasis is on vinyl, the resurgence of which was a surprise. “I remember the moment where it was like, ‘We need to take away CD space to make more room for vinyl,’” Robinson says. And that he did, with well over 35,000 LPs now in stock.

Reflecting on his long run, Robinson is grateful for the connections he’s made. “The beautiful wellspring of people is one of the best parts of having this place.”