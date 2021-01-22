Here’s What You Can (And Should) Buy At Bottleworks

Chances are your social-media feeds are flooded with photos of the Bottleworks Hotel’s time-capsule architecture, Carrollton Avenue strung with white lights, and the fire food counters in the Garage Food Hall. You might not have seen much of the boutiques woven into the district, though. The four tucked-away stores live up the area’s coolness. Here’s what to bag.

Clothing and accessories shop Becker Supply Co. (inside the Garage, beckersupplyco.com) has screen-printed tops and stickers that celebrate the outdoorsy lifestyle with hashtaggy phrases and designs. And the Indy-based owners will plant a tree for every purchase you make. You could fund a small forest loading up Plant a Tree totes and hoodies, Midwest logo beanies, retro Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore crew-necks, abstract mountain-range tees, and summer-campy stickers and enamel pins. If you could start a fire with your dry hands alone, then pick up a canister of lotion among the grooming products by Indiana maker The Rugged Company. Bring it back for $3 off a refill.

Barbershop Brick & Mortar (inside the Garage, brickandmortarusa.com) is the place to go for classic cuts, but you’ll also find an array of goods beyond grooming products. Grab a Good & Well Supply Co. candle and smell the national parks, like Yosemite’s cedar, amber, and orange, and Zion’s desert lavender and sage. The stylish, matte-finished Day Off Tumblers from Japanese tableware brand Kinto are well stocked, and their vacuum insulation will maintain the temperature of your drink well after you leave the chair. Of course, if you are grabbing something for those luxe locks, might we suggest putting down the talcum powder and picking up O’Douds Texture Powder instead?

Men’s and women’s clothing boutique Good Neighbor (inside Bottleworks Hotel with an exterior entrance on Carrollton Avenue, shopgoodneighbor.com) came to town from Detroit with a tight selection of Girlfriend Collective ethically made workout wear for women of all sizes. The “Ella” cocoon puffer coat comes in a dreamy soft pink with a longline silhouette further modernized with its all-around quilted stitching. Men will be pleased to find a dedicated section for them with Levi’s new Wellthread 502s in the mix with original-fitting 501s. Make it an outfit with the equally durable and incredibly comfortable Blanket Shirt from Outerknown, an eco-friendly apparel brand founded by pro surfer Kelly Slater.

Gift shop Pumkinfish (inside The Garage, pumkinfish.com) has carried over some of its cheeky pop-culture-related gifts and fun home decor products from its former Mass Ave location. At the front of the store, a motorcycle has been converted into a display table carrying an array of cocktail books and mixers, plus Sir/Madam Rialto glassware. We know you make them a little stiffer, so grab the Hangover Helper book while you’re at it. Sloth salt-and-pepper shakers and funny pencil sets put a smile on your face. Your eye may be drawn to Frida Kahlo and her unibrow among sugar skull throw pillows on the back wall, sure to add a burst of color and sass to any room. Look for the bushel basket on the floor for a stash of Stripling’s General Store beef jerky.