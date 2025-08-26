Traveler: Boston, Massachusetts

AS THE BIRTHPLACE of the American Revolution, Boston is a history buff’s must-see. But the harborside city also shines with new attractions, diverse neighborhoods to stroll, and a thriving arts scene. To start, the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum doesn’t shy away from the intrigue behind the theft of 13 masterpieces in an unsolved 1990 heist. This Venetian-inspired palazzo houses a splendid collection of sculptures, paintings, tapestries, and furniture.

At the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, the Boston native is honored with exhibits that hark back to his childhood. See marine life at the New England Aquarium, wander around Faneuil Hall Marketplace, or head to View Boston, a 360-degree observation deck atop the Prudential Center.

Beantown has tons of green space, too. Boston Common is America’s oldest park, while Frederick Law Olmsted’s Emerald Necklace is a system of parkways and waterways linking many locations. The Greenway is peppered with gardens, fountains, food trucks, and public art. Ride the carousel, with native Boston Harbor animal figures, then stop by the Boston Public Market to peruse locally made crafts and more.

Boston also offers eclectic dining experiences. Start your morning at Tatte Bakery & Cafe with scrumptious pastries. At night, Grace By Nia brings a modern supper club experience with soul-infused cuisine and live entertainment. Boston’s Back Bay holds Raffles Boston. Be sure to grab a drink at the hotel’s Blind Duck, an intimate speakeasy bar.

If You Go:

Stay: Adjacent to Fenway Park, The Verb Hotel jams with rock decor, record players, and vinyl. Sleep in a Backstage Trailer inspired by an iconic act like Van Halen.

Sip: Nathálie brings female-produced wines to the forefront and pairs them with a menu of refined sharable bites.

Browse: Lose track of time amid the stacks of the Brattle Book Shop. It has a prime antiquarian collection