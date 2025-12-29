Who’s Ready For A Tropical Getaway?

WEDGED BETWEEN THE Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean along the Dominican Republic’s easternmost tip, Punta Cana is a vibrant resort destination. Bávaro Beach, Uvero Alto Beach, and Arena Gorda Beach are flanked by glamorous vacation properties—Excellence Punta Cana boasts swim-up suites—while Macao Beach is a major surfing stretch that’s more laid-back.

With one of the Caribbean’s longest alabaster sand coastlines, Punta Cana’s waters are a vast playground for swimming, snorkeling, diving, and sailing. Take a catamaran excursion to Saona Island, a protected area that’s part of Cotubanamá National Park and inhabited only by the residents of the fishing village Mano Juan and turtles in a sanctuary. The Caribe Taino Underwater Museum hides grand coral-encrusted statues by Dominican artist Thimo Pimentel under the waves, while Cap Cana is the site of the lush Scape Park and its Instagram-famous Hoyo Azul cenote.

You’ll find plenty to do on terra firma too. The Dominican Republic has more golf courses than any country in the Caribbean, some world-class. The Puntacana Resort Corales Golf Club, in fact, hosted the Dominican Republic’s first PGA Tour event earlier this year. Not much of a putter? Book one of the off-road or cultural tours offered by Punta Cana Adventures. The Segway tour of Indigenous Eyes Ecological Reserve is a popular activity. Spot fauna like rhino iguanas and hefty hermit crabs, then take a dip in the glassy lagoon.