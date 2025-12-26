Milktooth owner Jonathan Brooks announced today that his award-winning Fletcher Place brunch spot is changing its concept and name. Come spring, the spot will be known as Arlene’s, an ode to his mother, and transition to a classic southern “meat-and-three” concept. 534 Virginia Ave.

New York-based food influencer Jeremy Jacobowitz of Brunch Boys included two Indianapolis favorites among his “Top 12 Dreamiest Bites of 2025.” He described his first bite of St. Elmo Steak House’s horseradish-forward shrimp cocktail as “outerwordly,” explaining, “I’ve never actually experienced a punch in the mouth from food before.” He was also impressed by Garfield Park bakery Cafe Babette, especially the cheesy gochujang croissant warm from the oven.

According to an Instagram post last week, Carmel comfort-food cafe Goodness Gracious plans to host reservation-based watch parties for upcoming televised women’s sporting events, designed “for those who love the game but not the chaos.” Schedules will post soon. 24 N. Rangeline Rd., Carmel, 317-564-0454

Led by chef-owner Emilio Cento, Apicio Ristorante & Enoteca opened on December 2, described as “a modern homage to Apicius (the legendary Roman gourmet) and the art of gathering and living well.” Cento is the former owner and chef of Convivio and Caffe Buondi. 3311 S US 421, Zionsville, 317-344-0100

Breathing new life into a long-vacant spot in downtown Franklin, The Foundry Gastropub opened last month in the former Jefferson Street Pub space. Its menu of elevated pub food includes braised short rib with whipped potatoes and wild mushrooms, a wagyu smashburger, and ricotta cheesecake for dessert. 90 E. Jefferson St., Franklin, 317-868-8041

On January 11, Fiore Design Studio floral shop will host A Regency Garden Tea Party inspired by the pageantry and period drama of Netflix’s Bridgerton. The 1:30 to 4 p.m. party will include a guided floral arranging class and high tea with finger sandwiches, pastries, and sweets. Bridgerton attire is “optional but encouraged.” 642 Virginia Ave.