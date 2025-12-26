THE DESIGN BRIEF was straightforward: a three-level, modern-style home that would accommodate a young family of four for the long term. That was 20 years ago, yet this home remains evergreen. The timelessness is a testament to the skills of its architect, John Lindstaedt. Interestingly, Lindstaedt’s career focus was in the commercial and government sectors, not private residences. A family connection brought him to this project, allowing his ideas to shine in an unexpected but refreshing way.

The home rests on more than 3 wooded acres with hiking trails, an oasis of seclusion in a busy area. A color palette of earth tones allows the home to blend into the surroundings, but its crisp lines and cantilevered roof provide impressive visual impact. This isn’t a run-of-the-mill modern design. Great architectural interest is found in its unique pavilion concept.

The home maintains its comfortable flow by utilizing expansive glass, open stairwells, and a central atrium that connects the main living space to the bedrooms above it. An eye-catching breezeway bridges the second-floor rooms. The primary sits on the first floor, while three additional bedrooms are upstairs. With more than 6,200 square feet of living space, the sense of cohesion is impressive.

Realtor Kate Benson also admires the exceptional quality of the materials and the craftsmanship. “All of the cabinetry is custom commercial, so there are no signs of wear and tear. All the wood in the home looks like it did the day it was installed,” she says.

Attention to detail shines in features like heated floors throughout (including the garage), custom shades, and solid core commercial interior doors. Each room is illuminated by natural light. The drywall finish appears trim-less with Architectural F Reveal Bead—used to get a sharp, flawless edge. When you combine architectural excellence with such a serene lot, the result “is spectacular,” Benson says. “It’s a house I will never forget.”

5528 State Road 144, Greenwood

$1.75 million

Kate Benson

Keller-Williams

317-565-9771