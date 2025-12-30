Your outfit today is amazing! Where did you find it?

Rent the Runway—because I’m basically a fashion commitment-phobe with excellent taste.

You’re a beautiful singer across so many genres! Have you ever taken fashion inspiration from a piece you’ve sung?

Definitely. Singing salsa gives me an excuse to channel my inner Celia Cruz—minus the wigs, but with all the sparkle and personality. I love watching old concert footage of Latin legends and thinking, ‘Okay, how do I pull this off without sweating through it on stage?’ My style is simpler, but I always try to sneak in that little extra kick with some sparkle, leather or some ruffles.

You’re a busy person; do you have an outfit equation for your daily life fits?

Yes: neutrals + comfort = sanity. My closet is basically one big grayscale mood board. Vuori pants are my emotional support trousers, and Quince is my capsule-wardrobe fairy godmother. If it’s soft and goes with black, I already own it.

Are there any fashion trends from your childhood that you want to see make a comeback?

Jelly shoes are technically back, and I’m still emotionally recovering from the blisters of 1985. Punky Brewster was my childhood style icon—chaotic colors and mismatched socks. These days I’m more “Punky Brewster goes to a board meeting,” but I still admire her fearless whimsy.

Is there a specific outfit you like to wear for shows? Or a piece that’s a good-luck charm?

We usually wear black on stage—it keeps outfit planning easy and instantly looks professional. I do have some Kendra Scott earrings that make regular appearances, but I wouldn’t call them a lucky charm. If I forget them, I just channel Beyoncé and commit like it was on purpose.

Do you think an outfit always needs accessories?

Earrings are non-negotiable. If I leave the house without them, it feels like I forgot my personality. Necklaces are fun, but earrings are my everyday sparkle and survival tool.

Where do you shop for your concert outfits?

Rent the Runway is my go-to—because who has time for dry cleaning and malls? For staples like black jeans and tanks, I’m a fan of Free People, Hudson Jeans, and Good American. Basically, if it’s comfy and stage ready, I’m sold.

Are there any fashion corners you’d like to explore?

Honestly, I’d love to explore elevated loungewear/athleisure —the kind of outfits that look polished but secretly feel like pajamas. That’s my dream fashion lane.