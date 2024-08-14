Friendly Neighbors

IT’S A STORY that seems straight out of Hollywood—lifelong friends purchasing a duplex together and living side by side. But this story didn’t play out on the big screen; it happened in Indy’s Willard Park, where Elizabeth Anderson and Vicky Morrow are living out their dream.

Friends since they were 18, the Tennessee transplants were roommates many times over the years. They liked living together and understood one another’s quirks. When Elizabeth returned to the Circle City from Korea, she moved in with Vicky and her husband, Sam, while she house hunted. The arrangement was supposed to be temporary, but a wild real estate market sent that plan asunder. The friends had long joked about buying some land and living together, but when Elizabeth suggested a duplex in all seriousness, the Morrows agreed without hesitation.

Their wish list was straightforward: It had to be move-in ready and have HVAC, and the laundry room could not be in the basement. Their friend and Realtor, Lee Bailey, helped them navigate the drastically low inventory. After touring a “terrible” duplex, Elizabeth asked Lee to show them a lovely remodel they’d been monitoring, which was made even more enticing by a recent price cut. “We all liked it right away,” Vicky says. “It was nicer and bigger than any other duplex we’d looked at.” They’ve already implemented new traditions, like their “Monday Rot,” where they order takeout, watch a show, and relax. Future plans include adding a patio for hangouts and building a secret bookshelf door to connect the two spaces.

FAVORITE FEATURE

The remodeled bathrooms

PURCHASE DATE

March 2024

NEIGHBORHOOD

Willard Park

SQUARE FOOTAGE

1,800 on each side