<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

IN THE SUMMER of 2020, what began as a simple day of gardening quickly changed the course of Ambre Stephens’ life. After planting flowers and vegetables at home, she noticed a nagging pain near her groin. At first, she assumed it was a pulled muscle and expected it to heal on its own, but instead, the pain steadily worsened.

Within six months, the discomfort had progressed to the point where she was unable to walk unaided. First, a walker, then a wheelchair, became part of her daily life, all at a relatively young age—her early 50s. When she finally sought care from an orthopedic doctor in Bloomington, Ambre was told surgery wasn’t an option until she lost 150 pounds, a goal that felt insurmountable given her declining mobility.

Feeling trapped and hopeless, she was determined to find help. That’s when a friend recommended Dr. Colin Penrose at Midwest Center for Joint Replacement (MCJR). In 2022, Ambre made an appointment, unsure of what to expect. From the moment she met Dr. Penrose, she felt hopeful again.

“He immediately told me he could help,” Ambre recalled. “Even with my obstacles, like my weight, he was optimistic I could have the hip surgery and be successful with it.”

Dr. Penrose’s confidence and compassionate approach gave Ambre a path forward. After anterior hip replacement surgery, her life began to transform. Free from constant pain, she was able to move again, and with mobility came progress. Ambre has now lost 168 pounds without the use of weight loss medication, a milestone that once seemed impossible to achieve.

Today, Ambre is active and embracing every moment. Her grandsons, both state-ranked wrestlers, compete in tournaments across the country, and she can now travel and cheer them on from the stands. She’s even returned to favorite activities like boating and tubing, something she hadn’t done in years.

“To be in your early 50s and feel trapped in your house because of pain and immobility—it was horrible and depressing,” she said. “Dr. Penrose and his staff were incredible, and they gave me my life back.”

For Dr. Penrose and the team at MCJR, this is precisely why they do what they do: helping patients regain mobility, reclaim independence, and return to living life to the fullest.