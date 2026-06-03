Photo Provided by Your Indiana Turkey Farmers

WHILE TURKEY OFTEN GETS its biggest moment at Thanksgiving, it deserves a place on the menu year-round, especially when it comes to sandwiches. Whether it’s stacked high on sourdough bread with your favorite condiment and toppings or ground turkey made into a slow-cooker sloppy joe for a family gathering, turkey is one of the most versatile proteins in the kitchen. While many people associate turkey with the holidays, June is National Turkey Lovers Month and a reminder that turkey fits just as naturally into everyday lunches and backyard cookouts.

Turkey can upgrade almost any sandwich

The versatility is part of what makes turkey a sandwich staple. From classic deli sandwiches to toasted paninis, turkey works with nearly any flavor combination. “Turkey is the ultimate flavor catcher,” says Jeffrey Deutschman, program manager for the Indiana State Poultry Association. “It takes on the spices and seasonings you pair with it.” Turkey can go bold with smoky barbecue sauce, spicy aioli, buffalo seasoning, or Cajun spices. It can also keep things simple with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and mustard on whole-grain bread. Deutschman says a great combo is a turkey, apple, and brie sandwich. Or his favorite, a deconstructed sandwich in the form of a bento box.

Swap in turkey for your favorite recipe

New to cooking with turkey? Ease into it by swapping it into your absolute favorite recipes. Turkey quesadillas or a classic turkey BLT are the perfect, foolproof starters for beginners.

It’s a high protein food

Photo Provided by Your Indiana Turkey Farmers

Turkey is gaining attention as trends grow around high-protein meal and snack options, and it is a simple way to add protein to an afternoon snack, post-workout meal, or quick lunch. A three-ounce serving of turkey breast delivers lean, high-quality protein that also provides magnesium, phosphorus, selenium, and zinc that support your immune system and keep your bones and muscles strong. Lean ground turkey and skinless, white meat turkey are low in saturated fat, so eating them helps your body better manage cholesterol. “When you want to eat healthier, it’s easy to do turkey,” says Deutschman.

For the turkey, apple, brie sandwich recipe and other tasty recipes, visit the Your Indiana Turkey Farmers website.