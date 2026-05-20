Photograph courtesy Newfields

SUMMER IS A SPECIAL time in Indianapolis, and Newfields kicks it off in June to celebrate 50 years of flicks and fun under the stars with the National Bank of Indianapolis Summer Nights Film Series.

Grab your family and friends and make an evening of it. Get first dibs on the best seat in the house and arrive when doors open at 7 p.m. Pick the perfect patch of grass to lay your blanket, play a game of cards, enjoy pre-show activities like trivia and special performances, and sit back and relax as the sun melts behind The Virginia B. Fairbanks Art & Nature Park before the film begins at dusk.

Photograph courtesy Newfields

Pack your blankets, chairs, snacks, and nonalcoholic drinks for a personally curated experience. Or, set the tone for a stress-free weekend and grab some popcorn, light snacks, and alcoholic beverages from the Newfields Culinary team. Get the full VIP treatment and reserve a chair in advance or purchase a blanket that’s yours to take home after the show.

There’s a film to satisfy even the pickiest member of your group including nostalgic classics, modern blockbusters, and hidden gems.

Photograph courtesy Newfields

To help you choose, here are a few highlights:

Celebrate Pride Month on Friday, June 12 with a screening of Some Like it Hot, paired with a pre-show performance by the Indy Drag Theater

Kick off Fourth of July Weekend on Friday, July 3 with a special screening of Jaws in The Garden at Newfields

Commemorate the 50th anniversary of Summer Nights on Thursday, August 6 with a screening of Top Hat, one of the first films shown as part of the event

These are just a few of the special evenings Newfields’ Summer Nights Film Series celebrates under the stars this summer. You will also find two evenings of the Indy Shorts International Film Festival on Friday, July 24 and Saturday, July 25, which will show a selection of Oscar®-nominated and winning short films presented by Heartland Film.

To see the full lineup and make your summer plans, visit discovernewfields.org/summernights

See you under the stars.