PINS MECHANICAL CO. ISN’T your grandpa’s bowling alley. Duckpin is the cooler cousin of traditional bowling—think smaller, hand-held balls and stubby pins. Pins is located in the Bottleworks District off Massachusetts Avenue in one of the former Coca-Cola bottling plant buildings. Inside the Art Deco space there’s fun for everyone: pinball, duckpin, patio pong, giant Jenga, and more. Sip on craft cocktails and try your shot at becoming the next duckpin legend.

Whether you’re a newbie or a seasoned pro, Pins is now hosting the Perfect Game Challenge—and big bucks are on the line—that’s right, $300,000 for a perfect game. A perfect game of duckpin is called a “300 game,” where a player knocks down all 10 duckpins on every frame, achieving 12 consecutive strikes. A perfect game has never happened at a Pins before. But never say never…

Don’t think you can score the perfect game? There are other prizes to win:

Get 6–8 strikes, win a $100 Pins gift card

Get 9–11 strikes, win a $2,000 Pins party

Get 12 strikes, win the $300,000 grand prize

Here’s how it works. Sign up in-store to attempt to bowl a perfect duckpin game. You’ll get three tickets per day, one ticket = one attempt. If you don’t get a strike on your first try, your turn ends. Get back in line until you run out of tickets for the day. The Pins Perfect Game Challenge is open every day, 4 p.m.–8 p.m. through August 31.

“Whether you’ve been to Pins before or it’s your first time, Pins Perfect Game Challenge is a great reason to stop by and experience the thrill of duckpin bowling,” says Hunter McGathey, General Manager of Pins Mechanical Co. in Indianapolis. “We’re not just a venue, we’re a destination for an unforgettable experience that celebrates fun, nostalgia, and genuine connection with friends and family. Our ‘That’s How We Roll’ vibe promises a seriously good time when you step inside. We have incredible seasonal cocktails and local brews along with other old-school entertainment like pinball and arcade games.” Grab a friend, summon your family, or go alone to try scoring a perfect game and make memories while you try.

Visit the Pins Mechanical Website to learn more about the challenge and take a peek at the nostalgic and gamer-themed cocktails.