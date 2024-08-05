These gourmet pop stars give a serious upgrade to the frozen tubes of colored sugar water you slurped down as a child. You’ll probably still get a brain freeze, but you’ll love it.

Nicey Treat

833 E. Westfield Blvd.

317-602-6423

Jeff Patrick, aka the godfather of Indy’s popsicle scene, sources locally for berries, rhubarb, buttermilk, corn, peaches and other building blocks for his all-natural fruit and dairy-based creations. Pink lemonade rules as the house favorite.

La Michoacana

8333 N. Michigan Rd.

317-405-9264

Guava, walnut, arroz con leche and other Mexican-style paletas are the name of the game at this northwest-side ice cream shop. Insiders know to ask for a chocolate dip when ordering.

Catch mango chili lime, cinnamon-spiced chocolate, and other Brazilian-inspired flavors from this Bloomington pushcart. Follow the business at @rasta_pops on Instagram to find its current stop, which includes Food Truck Fridays at Switchyard Park and other summertime hotspots.

Just Pop In!

6406 Cornell Ave.

317-257-9338

A refreshing way to wash down small plates and cheddar-caramel Indy Style popcorn, bartenders at the swank Monon-adjacent café float popsicles in a glass of prosecco and call it a cocktail. We call it delicious.

Handel’s Ice Cream

Multiple Indy-area locations



The family-friendly franchise dunks scoops of vanilla, chocolate, and mint chip into dark chocolate and serves them on a stick. Voila—Handel Pops!