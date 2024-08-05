These gourmet pop stars give a serious upgrade to the frozen tubes of colored sugar water you slurped down as a child. You’ll probably still get a brain freeze, but you’ll love it.
Nicey Treat
833 E. Westfield Blvd.
317-602-6423
Jeff Patrick, aka the godfather of Indy’s popsicle scene, sources locally for berries, rhubarb, buttermilk, corn, peaches and other building blocks for his all-natural fruit and dairy-based creations. Pink lemonade rules as the house favorite.
La Michoacana
8333 N. Michigan Rd.
317-405-9264
Guava, walnut, arroz con leche and other Mexican-style paletas are the name of the game at this northwest-side ice cream shop. Insiders know to ask for a chocolate dip when ordering.
Rasta Pops
812-219-6611
Catch mango chili lime, cinnamon-spiced chocolate, and other Brazilian-inspired flavors from this Bloomington pushcart. Follow the business at @rasta_pops on Instagram to find its current stop, which includes Food Truck Fridays at Switchyard Park and other summertime hotspots.
Just Pop In!
6406 Cornell Ave.
317-257-9338
A refreshing way to wash down small plates and cheddar-caramel Indy Style popcorn, bartenders at the swank Monon-adjacent café float popsicles in a glass of prosecco and call it a cocktail. We call it delicious.
Handel’s Ice Cream
Multiple Indy-area locations
The family-friendly franchise dunks scoops of vanilla, chocolate, and mint chip into dark chocolate and serves them on a stick. Voila—Handel Pops!