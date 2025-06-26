Cheers: Loren’s Alcohol-Free Beverages, Orangily

WHEN SISTERS Andrea Simpson and Kristin Patrick opened Loren’s Alcohol-Free Beverages in 2022, the wave of adults seeking alternatives to booze was just starting to pick up. Three years later, “so many people are examining their relationship to alcohol,” Patrick says, and the sisters rebranded their Carmel bottle shop to Orangily to reflect that increased fluidity: “Some people are just looking for alternatives to a cocktail one night; others are giving it up completely. We want to be there for them and everyone in between.” A second shop newly opened in SoBro has been welcomed by that hard-partying part of town “like you wouldn’t believe,” she says. Some stop in for functional drinks, others seek out teas, while no-ABV facsimiles of traditional spirits draw the sober-curious in. With generous samples and a staff eager to answer questions, there’s an NA option for every need. 1051 E. 54th St.