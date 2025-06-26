Naysayer: A Comparison Of Two Title Contenders

THE NBA FINALS didn’t turn out the way the Indiana Pacers or their fans wanted. Another “close but no cigar” moment, just like last time. The blue and gold made it to the Finals in 2000 against the mighty Los Angeles Lakers but ultimately fell in the championship round.

Nobody bet on the 2000 team to take home the title. The Reggie Miller–led squad managed two wins in the six-game series against Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant, and the gang. I recall my expectations at the time were guardedly optimistic. I thought the Pacers could win if everything—and I mean everything—went their way, but deep down I knew they didn’t have the talent to beat the very experienced, established, and playoff-veteran opposition.

Echoing 2000, pundits this year didn’t believe the Indiana would win a single game, let alone extend the series to seven. After all the miracle comebacks in the opening rounds and Tyrese Haliburton’s game-stealing shot in the Finals Game 1, I felt they had a chance at the title.

I thought about the 2000 Pacers and how they stack up against this year’s team. The Who’s Who starting lineup of 2000 included Mark Jackson, Reggie Miller, Rik Smits, Dale Davis, and Jalen Rose. This year’s included Haliburton, Aaron Nesmith, Andrew Nembhard, Myles Turner, and Pascal Siakam, both squads would have definite advantages.

Bench strength and depth for the ’00 squad included handyman Austin Croshere, quick defending point guard Travis Best, sharpshooter Chris Mullen, and the always-dependable Derrick McKey. But the 2025 team has more of everything, as we’ve seen with TJ McConnell, Obi Toppin, Bennedict Mathurin, and Ben Sheppard.

The two teams present a classic battle between speed (2025) and power (2000). The ’25 team has the transition game to score in abundance, while the ’00 squad, in my opinion, was far more physical, owning the boards and the paint.

How the game is officiated also has a huge impact. The advantage goes to the Miller-led Pacers for games officiated as they were in 2000. The physicality back then was off the charts by today’s standards. If officiated in today’s fashion, everyone on the 2000 team would likely play in foul trouble while this year’s team would feast at the foul line.

The point guard matchup between Jackson and Nembhard comes down to strength. Jackson, a native New Yorker and St. John’s University star originally drafted by the New York Knicks was a power guard with enough lower body strength to be an effective inside scoring threat despite his 6-foot, 1-inch, 180-pound frame. Jackson would physically move Nembhard, a stellar defensive force in his own right, to the hoop and score on his sweet jump hook almost at will. And when help arrived, Jackson, a very talented and gifted passer, would find the open man for the score. (So, advantage Jackson.)

Miller versus Nesmith presents an interesting contest. Miller, who is just an inch taller than Nesmith, has the shooting advantage. Though Nesmith can hit from long range, he is still budding and hasn’t established himself as a bona fide superstar like Miller was in 2000. (Advantage Miller.)

Haliburton versus Rose is also intriguing. Rose, always vocal, always emotional played with attitude as a small forward. He was very versatile on offense, a proficient high-volume, mid-range scorer, leading the ’00 team at 23 points per game. His offensive talent enabled him to play a variety of positions (1-4), but at 1.2 shots per game, he wasn’t a voluminous 3-point shooter. Compare that to Haliburton’s average of three 3-pointers per contest this past season. All things being equal, this matchup favors Haliburton’s superior offense. (Advantage Haliburton.)

Center play between Smits and Turner comes down to a matter of positioning. Smits, like Turner so far, spent his entire career with the Pacers after being drafted with the second pick in 1988. Nicknamed the “Dunking Dutchman” because of his size and Dutch heritage, Smits, at 7-feet, 4-inches, and 249 pounds, was a force to be reckoned with inside the paint. A traditional back-to-the-basket center with a decent mid-range jump, Smits would struggle guarding the mobile Turner, who is an accomplished shot blocker, as well as a 3-point artist outside the lane. However, in this game, speed rules. (Advantage Turner.)

Ultimately, in my opinion, the deciding factor in this epic contest comes down to the face-off between power forwards Davis and Siakam. Davis averaged nearly a double-double in 2000, with 10 points and 9.9 rebounds per game, and was a fierce defensive player, rebounder, and unchallenged lane protector. This hard-nosed “enforcer” could guard and disrupt many positions, with his biggest contributions coming on the defensive side. Contrast that with Siakam using his excellent footwork, strength, and quickness to score 20.2 points per contest, with 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists, making nearly 52 percent of the shots he takes. (Advantage Siakam).

In the final analysis, both teams are beloved by all fans in Indiana, but the 2025 Pacers defeat the squad of 2000 in a six-game series. The ’25 Pacers have the bench strength, with nine proven players who play as one and can hit 3s. The 2000 Pacers’ inside dominance would not be enough to outscore the barrage of 3s the present team can shell out.