Best Restaurants 2025: Shoyu-Wisanggeni Pawon

Shoyu Shop at Strange Bird

Trained in Japan, chef Kyle Humpheys came to Indianapolis to eventually open his Shoyu Shop inside Irvington tiki bar Strange Bird. It’s a glorious pairing, as the thatched and 1970s-leaning interior lends itself equally as well to fun, rum-heavy drinks as it does to big bowls of hand-cut noodles. Broths are layered and umami-laden, while additions like pork belly and scallops are of peerless quality. And while it’s not apparent on the menu, many of the dishes are available as vegetarian or vegan preparations, making this a secret gem for the plant-based set. – E.B.

128 S. Audubon Rd., 317-550-4115

St. Elmo Steak House

In a city so rich in steakhouses, can a familiar favorite like St. Elmo still hold its own? Yes, absolutely—though the restaurant is one of the city’s longest-standing, it’s never taken its foot off the gas. Shrimp cocktails, giant slabs of beef, and martinis remain the stars of the show and are prepared just as excellently now as they were the first time you visited (for a birthday, graduation, or prom, perhaps). It’s been hitting it hard since 1902 and shows no signs of slowing down. If only we could all be as lucky. – E.B.

127 S. Illinois St., 317-635-0636

Tinker Street

The Pedro Pascal of Indy, Tinker Street makes excellence look loose and easy, even when your brain tells you its staff must be working as hard as hell. From the sip of bubbles you’re offered when you walk in to the pitch for its ricotta doughnuts you get at the end, it’s a breezy dining affair with food of the highest possible caliber. You can feel the kitchen having fun with the menu, which changes on the regular—and that fun translates into one of the warmest, most generous dining experiences around. – E.B.

402 E. 16th St., 317-925-5000



Vida

Don’t be intimidated by the menus at the Cunningham Restaurant Group’s flagship spot, Vida. Though diners are restricted to a six-course tasting affair or a four-course dinner, even within that structure, options abound—there are fully vegetarian menus for both choices, and allergies and dietary restrictions are thoughtfully accommodated. Ingredients are sourced as locally as possible, with many of the vegetables coming from CRG’s garden up the street. Its wine list might be Indy’s finest, as the restaurant uses a special Coravin extraction system to open rare and unexpected bottles for a single glass. – E.B.

601 E. New York St., 317-420-2323

Wisanggeni Pawon

Aji WisanggenI and Putri Pratiwi’s Indonesian knockout has quickly evolved into a fixture of Indy’s food community. An ever-expanding menu offers spice-forward dishes such as beef rendang simmered in coconut milk or fried duck with rice and nose-clearing homemade sambal, as well as one of the tastiest fried rice plates in the city. Those eager to try it all should opt for street food–style small plates such as martabak, vegetable fritters, and dumplings. Watch for occasional prasmanan buffet dinner specials. – T.K.

2450 E. 71st St., 317-756-9477