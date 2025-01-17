The Afterglow

YOU’VE PROBABLY been there at least once: standing in the middle of a room surrounded by towering “to keep” piles on all sides. In the process of divesting your home of everything failing in its promise to serve you, you’ve pulled out seemingly everything you own from drawers, out of closets, and off shelves. And now it’s time to put it all back. It’s tough to feel motivated to do anything more than shove it all anywhere it fits. After all, you’ve already done so much.

And that’s exactly why you should see this juncture as

an opportunity. Seize the chance to make your belongings

work in your home and work for you. Enter local professional organizer Maria Baer, founder of The Baer Minimalist (thebaerminimalist.com). She’s cultivated a short list of three practices that are the underpinnings of any organizing effort. You’ve got this.