It’s been about 30 years since poke bowls made a splash on the mainland. A common regional dish of the islands of Hawaii, they are now a fast casual standby in the 48 contiguous states, with variations far beyond the simply delicious offerings of fish, rice, and toppings. Indianapolis restaurant owners have risen to the challenge, coming up with versions that range from the classically minimal to an excess-bordering bounty. Here are four great places to find a satisfying and delightful poke bowl in Indy.