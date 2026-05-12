Bocado Brunch & Te’kila Offers Something For Everyone

OVERLOOKING NOBLESVILLE’S SPRAWLING Federal Hill Commons, Bocado Brunch & Te’kila’s Tulum, Mexico–inspired menu and mix of boho wicker and natural woods (a sculptural driftwood tree grows in the center of the room) makes you feel like you aren’t in Hamilton County anymore. Open since last summer, it is the latest venture for restaurateur Hugo Zavala, who also runs Los Agaves in McCordsville and Mornings Breakfast & Brunch in Fishers. The menu spans brunch to dinner, but don’t miss the street corn ribs appetizer, chicken mole tacos that nestle a strip of sticky sweet fried plantain at the bottom of their double corn soft tortillas, or this elaborate but well-balanced Croque Señora stacked with pork adobo and charred ham. It’s as satisfying as it is stylish.

188 Westfield Rd., Noblesville, 317-764-2922­