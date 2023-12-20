Cheers: In High Gear

TWELVE YEARS ago, Steve and Brian Lindsay cranked into town with their first HandleBar, a 16-seat bicycle imported from Amsterdam that cruised the streets of downtown while its beer-swigging occupants provided the pedal power for a party on wheels.

This summer, the brothers opened a warehouse-style bar, restaurant, and bicycle garage, The Hangar. The 7,500-square-foot space caters to more than just the bike gang. “Our goal is to create a hub for experiences,” says Steve, who is counting on mounted flat screens, golf simulators, rentable e-bikes, and a DIY craft room to pull in business. 501 Madison Ave., 317-620-1448