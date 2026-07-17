The Feed: Hamilton Walker’s To Open In Broad Ripple

Premium aged steaks, fresh seafood, classic craft cocktails, and an extensive wine program will be the main draws at Hamilton Walker’s, the Champaign, Illinois-based steakhouse set to open early next year in the former HopCat spot in Broad Ripple. 6280 N. College Ave.

Maui Hawaiian Grill opened its doors in June, serving classic clamshell dinners of island specialties like Kalua pork and chicken katsu. 2440 Lake Circle Dr.

The team of chefs behind The Alexander Hotel’s original street-level restaurant, Cerulean, are regrouping for one night only at Bluebeard on Sunday. Bluebeard’s Alan Sternberg will be joined by Esteban Rosas of Julieta’s and Pete Schmutte of Leviathan for a menu takeover. Reservations and walk-ins are both welcome. 653 Virginia Ave., 317-686-1580

Tre Ragazzi modern Italian restaurant is coming to Carmel in 2027, a new upscale venture by Anthony and Kayla Lazzara, the duo behind Anthony’s Chophouse and 3UP Rooftop Lounge. 600 S. Rangeline Rd., Carmel