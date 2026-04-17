The Feed: Mo’ Bettahs To Bring The Hawaiian Plate Lunch To Indy

Mo’ Bettahs, a Hawaiian-style fast-casual concept founded in Utah, announced that Indianapolis is among its targeted cities for 2026 restaurant openings.

Irvington whiskey bar Snug will be the epicenter of a three-day Irish spirits festival May 15–17. During the Snug Whiskey Fest, distillers and brand reps from Ireland and the U.S. will be in attendance, offering samples. Other festivities include exclusive bottle releases and whiskey education sessions. 210 S. Audubon Rd., 317-308-8553

The Cavity Factory is opening a location at Keystone at the Crossing, its second brick-and-mortar.

Flavor Bridge Snack & Beverage, a new concept from owner Isaac Sun that focuses on hard-to-find Asian products, is moving into a Carmel City Center spot, with a grand opening scheduled this weekend. 846 S. Rangeline Rd., Carmel

Indy’s Ash & Elm Cider Co., already the largest craft cider brand in Indiana and the 65th largest in the nation, announced last week that it has expanded its distribution into Ohio.

On May 2, Squealers Barbeque Grill will celebrate 25 years in the business of signature sauces, pulled pork, and award-winning ribs and brisket with a special event featuring live music from Whiskey Road and John Boyle Trio and the opening of its new event and banquet center. 390 E. High St., Mooresville

Louisville-based Doc Crow’s Southern Smokehouse & Raw Bar will open its first Indianapolis location in May, landing in downtown’s Hyatt Place 130 S. Pennsylvania St.