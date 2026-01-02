Franklin favorite Richard’s Brick Oven Pizza served its last pie on New Year’s Eve. The restaurant, owned by husband and wife Richard Goss and Meg Jones, had operated just off the town’s courthouse square since 2009.

The same Irvington space that has been home to The Mug, Heartbreaker, and Landlocked Baking Company has a new tenant. The aptly named No Frills “coffee club house” pours $4 drip and $3 espresso weekdays from 8 a.m. to noon. BYO cream. 118 S. Audubon Rd.

Fresh shawarma shop Jawdi Grill opened last month in Carmel, showcasing chicken and beef sliced off rotating spits. The restaurant is family-owned and adheres to halal standards of food preparation. 1950 E. Greyhound Pass, Carmel, 314-386-9517

Yesterday, local canned cocktail maker Shake Up introduced a new flavor, a super-chill Lemon Shakeup containing the cannabinoid Delta-9-THC.

Chef Levi Kinney, whose 12-seat chef’s counter dining experience Bóveda has operated inside the Fishers Test Kitchen since August, announced last week that the concept will be moving to a new location.

Digital dining source Tasting Table included Iozzo’s Garden of Italy on its list of “The Hands-Down Best Italian Restaurant in Every State,” calling out the history-rich downtown eatery’s “perfectly cooked calamari, veal Parmesan and Marsala.” 946 S. Meridian St., 317-974-1100

Quynh Nguyen’s Q’s Wine Bar opened in the Village of West Clay on November 29, offering a self-serve wine dispenser system with 28 rotating options and flexible pour sizes to “sample new varietals, build your own tasting flight, or enjoy a full glass of your go-to favorite.” 2139 Glebe St., Carmel, 317-669-6403