CHEF HENRI NAJEM loves playing with fire. “When you cook over gas, there’s no real flavor,” he says. “With wood, it’s like you’re smoking the meat.” At H Steakhouse, Najem prefers white oak with apple or cherry, eschewing mesquite and hickory so as not to overwhelm the proteins. Open since February, the “polished casual” eatery (as in fine dining without the white tablecloths) skirts Grand Junction Plaza just north of Westfield’s original restaurant row. Named to honor family connections—specifically his late father Henri Sr., the steakhouse celebrates Najem’s Lebanese heritage. The surf and turf choices share menu space with Korean barbecue–style short ribs and a Branzino prepared with heirloom tomatoes, capers, and olives.

Don’t expect stereotypical dark wood decor. Najem’s wife Shelley has designed a lighter, much airier but still highly sophisticated vibe, and a live DJ curates the background music.

207 Mill St., Westfield, 317-804-2292