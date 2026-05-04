Matcha Tres Leches Cake

Matcha-infused cake soaked in three milks, then topped with matcha whipped cream cheese and strawberries is one of the top sellers at Lucky Maeve’s Matcha, Laura Posadas and Liv Duddy’s pop-up that debuted late last year in Noblesville and at the Westfield Farmers Market. Besides the classic oat milk–based matcha and hōjicha mainstays, other handcrafted offerings change monthly, showcasing flavors like Banana Bread, Salted Maple, and Miso Honey to accompany cinnamon rolls and a rotating assortment of cookies.

The Alma Mater

This visually stunning matcha latte with a bottom layer of salted blue vanilla foam is among the more unique beverages at Recess, a sunny cafe in the Kennedy-King neighborhood right off the Monon. Recess prepares hot and cold beverages to complement baked goods by Three Dolls & Co. and sells bags of milled-to-order matcha both in-store and online.

902 E. 17th St., 317-671-8934

Berry Chantilly

Joodles Matcha Cart delivers a selection of iced lattes like a fresh, fruity concoction that tastes like a strawberry milkshake. All the drinks are composed with ceremonial first-harvest matcha powder, oat milk, and house-made syrups—all available at pop-ups, events, and local business collaborations. Every cup is hand-whisked to foamy perfection, assuring freshness and a balanced, not-too-sweet sip. With thoughtful attention to detail, owner Jood Alfaran personally torches the top of each toasted marshmallow matcha she serves.